Mavericks vs Clippers Preview: Dallas dances with Los Angeles at home

The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) host the Los Angeles Clippers (24-24) at home. The game’s been moved up to a 1:30 pm CST start time so everyone in the local market can watch the Dallas Cowboys play later tonight against the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas broke a three game losing streak, finally getting a win on Friday by blowing the Miami Heat off the floor. The Clippers recently snapped a two game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs. This is a weird start time for both teams; assuming the Spurs are still on West Coast time internally, they are basically playing a morning game. Slovenian fans are sure to enjoy seeing the game at a more reasonable hour.

Here’s the main things you need to know before the game kicks off:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers WHAT: Beating the Clippers so we can all go watch football with a clear mind

Beating the Clippers so we can all go watch football with a clear mind WHERE: American Airline Center

American Airline Center WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CST

1:30 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

Dallas is without Christian Wood (he won’t be re-evaluated for a few more days) due to his fractured thumb. The Clippers are without Luke Kennard.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing though, so that should be something special to watch. I hope we get an incredible Luka Doncic performance, just because Dallas may need it and also I think he loves beating these Clippers.

See everyone after the game. Sorry for the late post. Moving slow around these parts. Thanks for spending time here. Go Mavericks.