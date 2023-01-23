Reacts Results: “Please send help” Deep Ellum mural of Luka Doncic was a hit with fans

On Thursday, we took a survey last week asking what the fanbase thought of the mural in Deep Ellum, which had Luka Doncic holding a sign asking for help. Mark Cuban found it “disrespectful” and someone on Doncic’s team asked the artist to take it down. There were promises of a future collaboration which has since fallen through, largely because the artist seems to be a bit of a weirdo.

But the message resonated and it kicked off a national conversation about Dallas as team. Our readers answered the question with a resounding YES, they liked the mural.

This is higher than I would’ve though. Granted, I led voters to a degree with my strong affirmation of the sentiment of the mural. Then again, our lively commenting section is never one to agree with me regularly.

This sentiment gets more clear as the season wears on. Luka Doncic is tired, Christian Wood is injured, and Dallas is barely holding on to a spot in the Western conference playoffs that could evaporate in a matter of games. They’re fifth right now, but hold just a three game lead on the 13th placed Trailblazers. Dallas is also just 8-15 on the road and seven of their next nine contests are roadies. This simply doesn’t get easier for the Mavericks, in no small part because the team lacks top end talent past Doncic. I understand if you’re fans of specific players, but compare them to other Western conference teams, it’s fairly maddening.

Is anything going to change this year? That’s hard to say. I sincerely hope the Mavericks don’t make a panic trade. One season isn’t worth the longer run, particularly as Luka Doncic should only exert more pressure on the organization as he ages. Doing something now for the sake of doing it isn’t going to drastically change the team.

