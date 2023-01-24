Mavericks vs. Wizards Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas takes on Washington

Dallas continues its homestand against Washington after a disappointing loss to the Clippers. The Mavericks have been steady at home this season with a 17-8 record but need to put a notch in the win column to get this four-game homestand to .500.

With any luck, a bounceback game for Luka Doncic, who doesn’t make a habit of having too many stinkers in a row, will be enough to get Dallas where they need to go without Christian Wood who’s still dealing with a hand injury.

Discombobulated

There aren’t many teams with as many issues in the frontcourt as Dallas. With Wood joining Maxi Kleber on the injury report, it’s asking a lot of Dwight Powell to anchor that position. But Washington might be one of those teams. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Washington’s last clash against his former team, will also miss this one with an ankle injury. And Rui Hachimura, a 23-point scorer the previous time these teams faced each other, will be in a Lakers jersey the rest of the season.

A game against a team trying to shift pieces around post-trade is just what Dallas needs to get some solid footing and come away with a win.

You Kuz you lose

It stands to reason the head of the spear for Washington will be Kyle Kuzma. Bradley Beal has been easing back into playing time, playing under 30 minutes in the two games he’s played since coming back from a hamstring injury.

With Washington seemingly committed to keeping Kyle Kuzma for the long term, he’ll likely have a green light against Dallas to do what he can to put the Wiz in a position to win. Luckily for Dallas, they’ve got Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith back on the court in time to handle the opposing team’s bigger wings.

A rare opportunity

Over the last 10 games, only four teams have allowed opponents more second-chance points than the Wizards’ 16.7. That’s an area likely to be exacerbated with Porzingis and Hachimura out and/or out of town.

It’s true Dallas doesn’t have any traditional glass-cleaning bigs, but team-leading rebounder Luka Doncic will be there, and Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell, who lead Dallas in offensive rebounds with 1.9 and 1.5 per game respectively, should have a plethora of chances to earn Dallas bonus possessions in the event their first shots aren’t falling.

Dallas isn’t a great rebounding team, but for this game against a weirdo Wizards team, they can cosplay as one.

How to watch

You can broadcast or stream the game on Bally Sports at 7:30 CST.