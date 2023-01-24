Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

The Mavs still are clinging on to the five-seed in the West but are only separated 1.5 games out of the 11th spot and need to string together wins wherever and however they can. Can they get back on track against the struggling Wizards at home? Let’s dive into some of the plays we like for tonight’s matchup.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday January 24th, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Spread: Mavs -7.5

O/U 225.5 (-110)

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

Fresh off trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers, the Wizards find themselves 12th in the East, possibly looking ahead to next season. Although Washington hasn’t been competitive for a couple of years, they are 3-1 covering the spread against the Mavs since 2020. Dallas is still the league’s worst team at covering the spread but is in the top third of the league at covering over/under props. Kristaps Porzingis will not suit up in his return to Dallas with an ankle injury so without big man help in the middle, I can see this being a track meet scoring type of game. I’m taking over 225.5.

Player Props:

Bradley Beal O 23.5 points (-115)

No Porzingis and no Hachimura, Beal will be getting plenty of shots up tonight.

Luka Doncic O 8.5 assists (-110)

This should easily be a double-digit assist game for him playing against a bottom-third of the league’s defense.

Record:

DegenSam picks (25-16 on the year. 5-1 Play of the day)

