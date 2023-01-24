Mavericks vs Wizards Preview: Dallas hopes to draw even on the last game of the homestand

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) play host to the Washington Wizards (20-26) on Tuesday night, at home in the American Airlines Center. Dallas is coming off a slog of a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon and need to get a win to prevent from losing at home in two straight games for the first time this season. The Mavericks also need a win to draw this four game home stand back up to .500. The Wizards, meanwhile, will be playing their first game after trading Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve been idle since a Saturday win against the Orlando Magic. The game will be on BallySports SouthWest. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards WHAT: Trying to avoid falling back to .500 for the season

Trying to avoid falling back to .500 for the season WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports Southwest

For the Mavericks, Christian Wood is still out (perhaps we get an update on his status soon?). The Wizards won’t have Kristaps Porzingis, but it’s nearly 50 games into the season, so this is his traditional time to miss games.

One player Washington will have that we may have forgotten is a little guy named Bradley Beal. He and Kyle Kuzma are plenty for Dallas defenders to handle, so hopefully the Mavericks can find a little juice and put the Wizards away.

We’ll see what we come up with after the game. This is the slog point in the season, that’s for sure. Go Mavericks.