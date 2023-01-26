Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

Two teams trending in opposite directions battle at Footprint Center tonight. The Mavs have lost four of their last five games while the Suns have won four of their last five. Let’s take a look at some of the lines we are betting on tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday January 26th, 2022; 9:00PM CST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Spread: Suns -1.5 (-110)

O/U 221.5

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

It’s no secret: The Suns are good at home. The current four-game win streak which includes a tough back-to-back with Indiana and Memphis has taken place on their home court. The Mavs who can’t seem to find a win whether at home or on the road, are coming off a loss against the 11th-seeded Washington Wizards dropping their league-worst against-the-spread (ATS) record to a putrid 34%. So who on planet Earth would want to bet on the worst covering team in the NBA while they are on the road against a team that is on a four-game home winning streak? *slowly raises hand* I can throw a million stats in this article about why the Suns are the better bet at home, but there is something about rivalries that bring the best out of both teams. As Devin Booker misses another game with a shoulder strain and an angry Luka Doncic comes to play tonight, I can’t believe I’m saying this… I’M TAKING THE MAVS ML!

Player Props:

Chris Paul O 8.5 assists (-155)

Dorian Finney-Smith O 4.5 Rebounds (-115)

The Mavs have given up at least 115 points in four of their last five games. Chris Paul will make sure to get his assists.

With no Devin Booker tonight, Finney-Smith could have more of a free safety role on defense today allowing him to roam in the paint for more boards

Record:

DegenSam picks (26-18 on the year. 5-1 Play of the day)