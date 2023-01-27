Where will the Dallas Mavericks be by the NBA Trade Deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

These posts are always mildly reactionary; we try to ask a relevant question that is interesting in the moment it is asked and when the answer to the poll is posted. After losing some maddening games it seems a fair time to ask if the Mavericks will be above .500 or below it by the trade deadline? Keep in mind the deadline is February 9th.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/3XSR6X/">Please take our survey</a>

Before that here are the other Dallas games.

Utah Jazz on the road

Detroit Pistons at home

New Orleans Pelicans at home

Golden State on the road

Utah Jazz on the road

Los Angeles Clippers on the road

It looks pretty brutal on paper. Dallas has lost twice as many games on the road as they’ve won and four of these are road games. We might want to assume they beat the Pistons and yet Dallas loses some very winnable games. Let’s see how they do these next two week, it might determine the rest of the regular season.