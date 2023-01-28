Mavericks vs. Jazz Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas looks to build momentum in Utah

The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) are coming off one of their biggest wins of Thursday night in Phoenix. Saturday night, the Mavericks visit hostile territory as they play the Jazz (25-26) in Utah for the first time this season. Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle sprain Thursday night against the Suns. Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber are both listed out for the game. Micah Porter and Kelly Olynyk are listed out for the Jazz.

Here are three things to watch during the game Saturday night.

Walker Kessler is good

Walker Kessler turned in a tremendous game last week to lead the Utah Jazz to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The rookie made a bit of history in the process. Walker was the first 20-20 game by a rookie since Gorgui Dieng, who had 22 points and 21 rebounds on in March 2014. Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith are getting the bulk of the center minutes, while Wood and Kleber remain out of the lineup. Powell and Finney-Smith will have their work cut out for Saturday Night.

Salt Lake City is basketball hell

The Dallas Mavericks have an all-time 23-70 record versus the Jazz on the road. Before the Mavericks won Games 3 and 6 in Utah in the first round of last year's playoffs, it felt like decades since Dallas had won critical road games in Utah. I'll let the Jazz have all the regular season wins. Nothing will be sweeter than the Mavericks coming back from down 0-2 in the 2002 playoffs to win game five on the road against the Jazz.

Spencer Dinwiddie backs up his words.

Spencer Dinwiddie certainly had some interesting post-game comments Tuesday night after the Dallas had a frat-and-fall-down game against the Wizards.

"For them, it's a showcase. They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball,” Dinwiddie said after the loss on Tuesday. “For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man." Luka left the game three minutes into the first quarter on Thursday and Dinwiddie stepped up with 36 points, massive points in Luka’s absence. With Doncic having a day-to-day timetable with a left ankle sprain, the Mavericks will need Spencer to show up and show out on Saturday night against the Jazz.

