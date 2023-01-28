Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

After sustaining what has been described as a “mild” ankle sprain, Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Jazz. Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in his absence and help the Mavericks secure a win against the hapless Suns. How will he, and the team, fare against the Jazz?

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m. CST

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks +7 (-110)

O/U: N/A

Moneyline: Mavericks +255

I’ve stayed away from betting game spreads involving the Mavericks but getting them at +255 against an average Jazz team may be too good to pass up. The Mavericks will either get blown out on the road or pull out a close win. Because of the blowout potential, I’m avoiding them at +7 and hoping to cash in on the MoneyLine should the game go in our favor.

Player Props

Jordan Clarkson over 2.5 3s (+120)

Lauri Markannen over 9.5 Rebs (-105)

Spencer Dinwiddie Over 2.5 3s (-140)

Jordan Clarkson over 19.5 Points (-120)

Jordan Clarkson is a bucket and even more so when he plays against the Mavericks. It’s infuriating to admit but we don't have anyone that can keep him from getting to his spots and launching high arching shots that barely touch the net. As far as Lauri, he should have his way with us in the post and should get plenty of opportunities for offensive rebounds.

Player of the Game

Spencer Dinwiddie over 37.5 points/rebounds/assists

As the only Mavericks player that can credibly dribble a basketball, he should get plenty of opportunities to fill up the stat sheet.