Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 108-100 loss to the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks lost 108-100 to the Utah Jazz Saturday in Utah. The Mavericks were without all-everything superstar Luka Doncic, but Spencer Dinwiddie did a solid impersonation. Unfortunately no one was able to do a solid Dinwiddie impersonation and the Mavericks came up short.

Here are the stats to know:

42: Minutes Dinwiddie had to play

The Mavericks are playing with fire. Dinwiddie still has a knee surgery in his recent past and with Doncic injured, his already large role is being expanded. The Mavericks will have to find ways to find Dinwiddie rest while Doncic is out.

35 and 8: Points and assists for Dinwiddie

The Mavericks loss was not his fault. He did absolutely everything he could — it just wasn’t enough. He only needed 23 shots to get his points, aided by his 6-of-11 three point shooting.

5: Threes made by Reggie Bullock

Sniper Bullock is apparently back. Over his last 10 games before this, he was shooting 44.6 percent on threes. His 5-of-8 three point shooting tonight will only help that. It’s a dark time in Mavericks land right now, but the return of Bullock’s jumper is a glimmer of light in the darkness.

