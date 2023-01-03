Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team to face Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer

Luka Doncic will play against Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer as part of their respective national teams. MMC RTV SLO reports that the Slovenian national team has scheduled a pair of games against the Greek national team in the lead up to the World Cup in 2023.

The first game will take place in Ljubljana on August 2nd, followed by a rematch in Athens two days later. It’s an interesting home-and-home series, international style, between two of the NBA’s most electric players.

“The leadership of the national team carefully selects the rivals with its expert staff, and we are happy that two matches with the selected Greek team have already been confirmed. We agreed on all the details with the former Greek national team player Nikos Zisis , who is currently the manager of the [Greek] national team,” Rasho Nesterovic said. Nesterovic is the secretary general of the Slovenian Basketball Federation.

This will be the first time Doncic and Antetokounmpo have faced off outside of the NBA. They both participated in EuroBasket last summer, but they weren’t in the same group and both teams were eliminated before they could play against each other.

Doncic has had nothing but praise for Antetokounmpo in the past.

“He’s the best player in the NBA right now,” Doncic said back in November. “He’s almost impossible to stop. It’s really fun to see him play, but it’s not that fun to go against him.”

Giannis echoed the sentiment in response: “He’s an incredible player, incredible talent, arguably one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. It’s unbelievable what he can do for himself and his team, and it’s always great going against players like that.”

While the two games are just exhibitions, fans can only hope that they’ll see these two go head-to-head at some point in the World Cup. The FIBA World Cup takes place August 25th through September 10th in Indonesia, Japan, and the Phillipines.