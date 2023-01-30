Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday, January 30th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -8.5 (-105)

O/U 229.5

Mavs ML: -330

Odds up to date as of 1:00 PM CST from DraftKings

Dallas is coming into this game 3-7 against the spread when favored by five or more points. With no identity as a team, and having already lost to Detroit earlier this year, taking Detroit to cover the spread is a no brainer. Additionally, these are two of the bottom three defenses in January, so the over on point total is a good bet here too.

Player Props

Bojan Bogdanovic over 20.5 points (-105)

Bojan is in a good spot here with the Mavericks reeling defensively. He had 30 in their matchup two months ago, and with Cade Cunningham out for the year, Bogdanovic has been excellent on offense, averaging 22 points a game without Cunningham.