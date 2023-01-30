Mavericks vs Pistons Preview: Luka Doncic back on Seats for Soldiers night

The Dallas Mavericks (26-25) host the Detroit Pistons (13-38) at home on Monday night. It’s apparently Seats for Soldiers night, which is always a fun game where season ticket holders give their seats to men and women active in the US military. It makes for a much more active lower bowl crowd, since it’s not a social scene for a night.

Also, Luka Doncic is playing, missing just one whole game after a nasty looking ankle sprain. Let’s get to the particulars.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

WHAT: Climbing the standings, we hope

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

While the aformentioned Luka Doncic is playing, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber are still out. It’s a clean bill of health for everyone else in Dallas. For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham is out for the season, Corey Joseph is dealing with a back issue, and Marvin Bagley III has a hand injury.

I’d write more, but it's about tip off and I forgot to do this earlier today. Monday’s am I right.

See everyone after the game. I have the recap so you know I’ll write too much. Thanks for hanging out, go Mavs.