Artificial intelligence is all the rage right now. Between A.I. creating weird artwork and writing college papers, it’s all anyone is talking about. Many are concerned. I saw an opportunity.

We’re fans here, and as fans, we can be on the irrational side. So I wanted to ask a logical, well-adjusted box of silicone microchips powered by lines and lines of code how the Dallas Mavericks season is going. I hoped that it would provide some reasonable insight into the state of the team and talk us all down a bit.

I headed over to Open AI to use their chat bot, Chat GPT for a talk about the Mavericks. Let’s just say our conversation, while very pleasant, didn’t cause me to worry much about the approaching singularity or the rise of Skynet. At least not for basketball.

Anyway, here’s our chat. Responses have been edited for space and clarity, along with some editor’s notes in italics along the way:

Mavs Moneyball: Should the Mavericks make a trade at the deadline this season?

ChatGPT: It depends on the team’s specific needs and goals. The Dallas Mavericks may benefit from making a trade if it can fill a key need or improve the team’s overall performance.

Stellar analysis from the robot here.

MMB: Does Luka Doncic need more help?

CGPT: Luka Doncic is a talented player and has already established himself as one of the best in the league. However, like all teams, the Mavericks will likely look for ways to to improve the overall talent and depth of their roster. Having a strong supporting cast can help take some of the pressure off Doncic and make the team more competitive overall. Additionally, having a balanced team can help in different situations and matchups.

More like Danny A.I.nge, am I right? Johnny Five here is actually sounding competent now.

MMB: Is Jason Kidd a good head coach?

CGPT: Kidd is a former player who had a successful playing career—a 10-time all-star, won an Olympic gold medal in 2000, he is considered one of the best point guards in the history of the league. However, his coaching career has been mixed.

He has been criticized for his lack of in-game adjustments and some players have complained about his lack of communication and poor leadership skills. On the other hand, he has also been praised for his ability to connect with players and develop young talent.

Fair enough. This chat bot has never actually had to watch Kidd coach a game, though.

MMB: Is Luka Doncic happy on the Mavericks?

CGPT: As a language model AI, I do not have the ability to know the personal feelings of a person.

MMB: Hey look, I’m a person and have trouble knowing the personal feelings of other persons. But let’s give it a shot.

CGPT: I can provide you with information available in the public. Luka Doncic has consistently expressed his happiness and commitment to the Mavericks organization and the city of Dallas. He has said many times that he feels comfortable and happy with the team and the city, and that he has a great relationship with the owner Mark Cuban, the coaching staff, and his teammates.

MMB: So he’s staying forever?

CGPT (rolling simulated eyes): It’s important to remember that professional athletes are human beings and their feelings and situations can change, but as of now Doncic has shown to be happy and committed to the Mavericks.

Wow, the chat bot really wants me to simmer down. Just be calm, rational, and understanding. I don’t know if I’m capable of that, as a fan.

MMB: Do the Mavericks have a chance to win the Finals this season?

CGPT: It’s difficult to predict with certainty whether a team has a chance to win the championship in a given season. The NBA is a highly competitive league, and many factors can influence a team’s performance, including injuries, player development, and changes to the roster.

The [Mavericks] are considered a playoff team and a serious contender in the Western Conference. That being said, winning a championship is a difficult task, and many teams will be competing for the title. So, it’s hard to say for sure whether the Mavericks have a chance to win the championship this season, but they certainly have the talent and potential to be a strong team.

That’s not exactly a strong endorsement from CPU Zach Lowe, but we’ll take it.