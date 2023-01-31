Mavs YouTube Roundup: Short-Handed Edition

Beating the Suns in Phoenix served as a balm for the collective MFFL soul after a disheartening loss to the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie's 36/6/9 stat line was only part of the story. In a game where both teams were without their best player, Mikal Bridges' tech for daunting the Dallas bench was a window into how badly both teams wanted this one.

As great as Dinwiddie’s night was, the best part may have been his insistence that the national broadcast include Dwight Powell in the post-game interview. Powell contributed 15 points and several key plays down the stretch including a clutch rebound out hustling the much-maligned DeAndre Ayton. Powell’s 72.2 FG percentage this season is a career-high.

Jaden Hardy’s smile is infectious and his game has tons of promise. While it is easy to get over our collective skis when making comps for Hardy, what is certain is that he has the potential to contribute in a big way in year two and beyond.

While this video became a bit dated a few hours after it went up due to the Myles Turner extension, it is worth watching nonetheless. This channel is one of the better NBA talking heads out there.

As much as I have reverence for Tyson Chandler and what he meant to the Mavericks' title run in 2011, seeing Tim MacMahon choose him as the starting center on this all-time lineup shows just how difficult it has been historically for Dallas to find a paint presence that can perform at a high level for an extended number of years. If a center joins Dallas in the years to come and can make an All-Star team or two, they may well crack this lineup rather easily.

It is always great to look back into Mavs history and this video features Mavericks great Rolando Blackman expounding on his rookie season.

Lastly, we have MacMahon on the Lowe Post. Take his thoughts for what you will.