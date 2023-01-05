TNT Double-Header: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Tonight’s TNT double-header features 3 MVP candidates and a dark horse to win the NBA Title. First up, we have a suddenly streaking Mavericks team facing off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. After giving up 150 points to the OKC Thunder, how will Boston bounce back against Luka Doncic. The night ends with the Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. Let’s take a look at the best odds for tonight’s games.

Draftkings Odds: Celtics at Mavericks

Spread: Celtics -3(-110) at Mavericks +3(-110)

Over/Under: 232

Moneyline: Celtics (-145), Mavericks (+125)

The Celtics have been known to get streaky at times with their shooting. As of recently, it’s their defense, however, that has been surprising. They gave up 150 points to the Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and have not shown the attention to detail on the defensive end that they’re known for. Tonight, however, their ability to switch 1 through 5 could make life difficult for Luka and the Mavericks. Luka should get his, since no defender can actually slow him down, but the supporting cast could see less wide-open looks. The value should be on the Mavericks as a home dog, but their current win streak is a bit of smoke and mirrors.

Verdict: Take the Celtics -3 and the over on Luka Points (34.5)

Draftkings Odds: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Spread: Clippers +5(-110), Nuggets -5(-110)

Over/Under: 228.5

Moneyline: Clippers (+165), Nuggets (-195)

With Paul George questionable due to a hamstring injury, it’s difficult to feel good about the Clippers tonight. As we’ve seen all season, the Clippers are intent on playing the long game and will err on the side of caution when it comes to their superstar duo. He’s been their best player all season and Kawhi may not have what it takes to shoulder the offensive burden at this point in the season.

For Denver, it appears that Nikola Jokic may be in pole position to win another MVP trophy. The on/off numbers are simply staggering. With him on the court, the Nuggets have one of the league’s best offenses. Without him, they have one of the league’s worst. He’s been on a war path setting fire to everything in his path and I expect he’ll have another great night tonight.

Verdict: Take the Nuggets -5 and Jokic over 47.5 Pts/Rebs/Assts(-120)

