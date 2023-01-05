Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday, January 5th, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +3 (-110)

O/U 232.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: +125

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks have won four out of their last five games against Boston, and are 3-1 against them on their home floor since Luka Doncic was drafted. The Celtics just got blown out by a Thunder team missing their best player, and are now 5-5 in their last 10 games. Dallas has won seven in a row, and they look for eight on national TV in their home building. Take Dallas’ moneyline, and don’t think twice.

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 52.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Jayson Tatum under 31.5 points (-120)

Doncic is still playing at an elite level, and has hit this line his last four games. He went over the first time they played the Celtics, and at home on national TV he will perform. The Celtics defense has taken a dip recently, being eighth worst in the last five games. Until Doncic proves otherwise, this line is a must take. Tatum has historically been doubled a lot by the Mavericks, and his scoring has been down a little recently. Hopefully Dallas will continue that trend, especially with their defensive core out, and force him to give up the ball.

Player of the Day:

Christian Wood over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105)

The Celtics have given up nearly 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists a game to centers this season. With a rotation of Al Horford, Blake Griffin, and a recovering Robert Williams, Wood should clear this line. He has been playing phenomenally over the win streak, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds overall, but 23 points and eight rebounds at home. This is a good bet, for Wood personally and for a Mavericks win.