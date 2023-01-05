Mavericks vs Celtics Preview: Dallas faces off against Boston on TNT

It’s an early start for those of us watching the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) against the Boston Celtics (26-12) Thursday evening. The two teams faced off against one another last just before Thanksgiving, with the Celtics cruising comfortably, 125-112. Dallas is riding a seven game win streak, whereas the Celtics have lost two in a row, including a painful 150-117 loss to the Thunder. This one starts at 6:30 on TNT. Here are the game details.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

WHERE: American Airline Center

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports Southwest

The Celtics aren’t without anyone of note, while the Mavericks are still without both Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green.

Here is the longer game preview we ran last night. And we had a pair of betting posts if that’s something you’re interested in.

Despite this looking like a brutal game on paper for the Mavericks, I’ve got a good feeling about this one. Luka Dončić loves playing in big games and Jayson Tatum outplayed him in the November contest. Dončić’s on a heater at the moment so I’m very much looking forward to this game.

What are you thinking about or worried about before this game kicks off?

See you all at 6:30 on TNT, then after the game here at Mavs Moneyball and on Spotify Live. Go Mavs.