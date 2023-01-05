Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 124-95 shellacking from the Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 124-95 by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were in complete control throughout the entirety of the game. The Mavericks were coming in on a seven-game winning streak while the Celtics were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in which they allowed a stunning 150 points. That loss virtually ensured that the Mavericks would get the Celtics best shot, and they were unable to handle it. Here are the stats to know.

0: Points scored by Reggie Bullock

Bullock is important to the Mavericks because when things are going well, he is the only player who is currently active that can be called a three-and-D player. All of the other players are either shooters or defenders. The Mavericks simply need more from him than he is providing. 0 isn’t even actually a number and Bullock did not actually contribute.

23: Points scored by Luka Doncic

Doncic has been playing the best offensive basketball anyone has ever played. He simply didn’t have it tonight. There has been an ongoing debate as to whether or Doncic needs more help or needs to be more unselfish. This game was yet another example that he clearly needs more help. If he is not the best player in the world, it is incredibly unlikely that the Mavericks will win. No one can be the best player in the world every single game.

29 and 15: Assists for the Celtics and Mavericks respectively

Doncic is clearly the best playmaker on either team. Spencer Dinwiddie might very well be the second-best playmaker on either team. This game highlighted the difference in how much each team is able to attack a scrambled defense. Dinwiddie finished with five assists which led the Mavericks. Doncic had three assists and no one else had more than two.

Tatum led the game with 10 assists. The Celtics had five other players with at least three assists. When the Mavericks puncture a defense and kick out to a shooter, the recipient can very rarely do anything other than shoot or allow the offense to reset. The Celtics on the other hand can virtually all shoot, dribble and pass which makes them much less predictable. As the Mavericks continue to build around Doncic, adding more versatile players who can emulate the strengths of the Celtics supporting cast is an important goal.

