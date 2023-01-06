Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns

The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards.

Overall, only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry have more All-Star votes than Doncic. In the West, he has a sizable lead over Ja Morant, who is currently in third place among the guards.

As it stands, Doncic looks like a lock to make his fourth-straight All-Star Team. Barring a late rally by Morant, Doncic will be an All-Star starter for the third time in his career. Last season, Morant earned a starting nod over Doncic.

This season, Doncic is averaging a league-leading 34 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. He is also shooting a career-best 50.1 percent on field goals and knocking down 35.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.