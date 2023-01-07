Mavericks launch Winter Warm-Up Drive benefitting Austin Street Center

Heading to a Dallas Mavericks home game in January? You can help keep someone warm this winter by bringing new and gently used coats, blankets and other winter items to donate.

The Mavericks are partnering with Raising Cane’s for the Winter Warm-Up Drive. Donated items will benefit families staying at Austin Street Center, a Dallas-based non-profit providing safe shelter and basic needs for the city’s most vulnerable.

For 40 years, Austin Street Center has worked to bring an end to homelessness in North Texas. In 2022, Austin Street served more than 1,530 individuals in need. The Center serves two highly vulnerable populations – men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 18, many of whom also suffer from addiction, victimization, or the unexpected loss of resources.

Fans can bring items to donate to the American Airlines Arena during home games all January. Christian Wood helped kick off the Winter Warm-Up Drive initiative at a Raising Cane’s in East Dallas Wednesday afternoon.