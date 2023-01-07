Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 127-117 victory over the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-117. The Pelicans were without their three best players among others. The term scheduled loss has been thrown around a lot recently involving some Mavericks game. This was a scheduled victory. Here are the stats to know.

2: Blocks by Christian Wood

This is the 10th time in the last 12 games that Wood has had at least two blocks. Wood also chipped in 28 points and six rebounds on extremely efficient shooting. The Mavericks are apparently reluctant to offer him a max extension, but he has made it clear he is worth that option.

54: Combined points, rebounds and assists for Luka Doncic

Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Unfortunately, he played 39 minutes to accrue those stats. Doncic continues to defy the limits of what is possible for an individual superstar. It would have been ideal for Doncic to get more rest, but elite production in big minutes is better than playing big minutes without producing.

15: Points for Jaden Hardy in 21 minutes

Hardy is probably not quite ready for consistent minutes that really matter. But it is fantastic that he continues to flash when he gets on the floor. Hardy developing into a professional scorer would be fantastic and solve a lot of the Mavericks long term roster building issues. This was only the second time all season Hardy got real minutes before garbage time and he made the absolute most of them.

Overall, this game wasn’t the best display of basketball of the season. But the Mavericks won another game they should have won, and that is all that matters.

