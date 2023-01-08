Mavericks vs Thunder Game Time Preview: Minus Luka Doncic, can Dallas win?

The Dallas Mavericks (23-17) head out on the road Sunday evening to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22). Dallas is on the second night of a back to back, after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night, 127-117. The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic, who is getting a rest day for his left ankle which has been causing him some discomfort. It’s a gamble by Dallas, as they’ve yet to win a single game without Doncic, as this is a key chance to gain ground in the Western Conference.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: A chance to gain ground in the rough and tumble West

A chance to gain ground in the rough and tumble West WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

6:00 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports Southwest

This just doesn’t feel good on paper. Dallas has yet to win a single game without Dončić and they’re playing a team featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a guard capable of getting to the rim with ease. Considering the Dallas defenders who’ve been out for a while as well as the traditional lack of rim protection, this might be ugly.

And yet the Mavericks have surprised me the last few weeks, displaying grit in the face of challenging circumstances. They have to win without Luka at some point, why not tonight?

