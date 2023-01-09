2023 Mavericks Trade Deadline Tracker

It remains to be seen whether or not the Dallas Mavericks will be a participant in the 2023 trade market. They’re competitive in a Western Conference that’s shaking out very differently compared to pre-season predictions. Injuries have played a part for all teams, as they always do, and the Mavericks have found themselves competitive as we approach the second half of the regular season.

The Mavericks have limited trade assets, as we detailed here earlier in the season, though that certainly doesn’t mean that Nico Harrison and Dallas can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat. They certain did last season, moving Kristaps Porzingis.

The NBA Trade Deadline is a month from now, on February 9th at 2:00 pm CST. This will be updated and republished regularly until the deadline passes. Posts in this deadline will be published with newest rumors at the top and older ones further down the page. Check back often!

December 10th - Dallas asks about Quickley and perhaps the Cavaliers aren’t THAT interested in Hardaway Jr.

Mike Scotto of HoopsHype has a bit of a data dump today where he notes a number of teams have called the Knicks about Immanuel Quickley. He later says that now that the rumor is out there about Tim Hardaway, the Cavaliers have some reservations about accepting his contract which still has two years left following this one.

The former tidbit strikes me as noise, teams like good players, but I don’t see a Dallas-New York deal anytime soon. The latter on Tim seems like a bit of public bargaining. If some in the Cleveland organization think LeVert is the better player, then this wouldn’t have come up as a rumor as why would a team downgrade? The contract talk is all noise as well, an attempt to up their selling price, a means to extract more value from Dallas on top of sending Hardaway. This whole idea seems like a longshot this far out anyhow. There’s no urgency to get a deal done.

December 8th - Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in Tim Hardaway Jr.

Chris Fedor went on the “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast with friend of Mavs Moneyball Jake Fischer and indicated the Cavaliers have eyes for Hardaway. Caris LeVert would be the guy Dallas gets in return and he was someone the Mavericks tried to make a play for last season. Marc Stein confirmed, in his newsletter, noting that, “League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available”.

Considering Tim’s role in the Dallas offense, this seems unlikely, but getting off of Hardaway’s contract without giving up a first round pick is something the Mavericks would have to take a long look at.

December 7th - Getting Bojan Bogdanović would cost Dallas a lot

The Detroit Pistons are playing hardball about the 33 year old forward, looking to squeeze as much as possible from the numerous teams who are interested in his services. Eric Pincus thinks Detroit would deal with Dallas but they’d have to send a 2027 first round pick in the deal.

While a Luka-Bojan offense would be fun, on defense they’d be very bad, and seeking Bojan out now when they had space to sign him in 2019 (they were never interested) would make me an insane person.

December 5th - Dallas would be interested in Zach LaVine because he’s really good

Hoopshype connects Dallas to the current Chicago player, noting how LaVine would obviously help Luka Doncic with scoring the basketball. Mike Scotto says he’s “heard the Mavericks don’t want to part with a first-round pick unless they think any incoming player can help them be a championship contender this season.”

Considering how odd the standings are in the West this year, an all in move might just make all the difference. Here’s friend of the site’s Dalton Trigg being very thirsty about it all.

December 8th - Mavericks talk to the Pistons about Nerlens Noel

Ian Begley mentioned this in his early December column, kicking off many jokes on from Mavs fans social media accounts. Dallas appeared to need front court help at the time and perhaps they still do, but this seems largely like the Mavericks were looking for unused players on tanking teams.

November 25th - Saddiq Bey tied to the Mavericks

The earliest rumor featuring Dallas came From Sam Amico, building off a report from Yahoo’s Jake Fischer that the Pistons were open to moving on from the third year forward. I do not recall the last time an Amico rumor about Dallas proved true and that early in the NBA season, it didn’t make a ton of sense.