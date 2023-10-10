Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid Preseason Contest

The Dallas Mavericks continue their overseas preseason trip, playing Luka Doncic’s former team Real Madrid. This is perhaps one of the most anticipated preseason games, simply because of the history Luka has with the team and the great crowd that’s expected at the game. Of course, betting on these games takes a very special kind of gambler, but we’re right there with you.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid | NBA Preseason 2023-2024

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 10th, 2023; 1:45 PM CST

Venue: WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -8 (-110)

O/U 214

Mavs ML: –325

Odds up to date as of 10:00 PM CST, October 9th from DraftKings

This could be one of the most fun halves of basketball for the Mavericks all year. Luka Doncic is returning to the place where he played professional basketball before the NBA, and where he won a EuroLeague championship. With no Kyrie Irving, Dallas’ offense is going to look like a Doncic hurricane. The pace will most likely be pretty slow and since the backups will be playing a lot, the under on 214 points is a good bet. Dallas has gone under this number in both preseason games thus far.

Player Props

There are no player props at the time of writing. If lines are added, be on the lookout for Jaden Hardy and Grant Williams. Hardy has seen excellent volume in the preseason, playing 43 minutes and taking 31 shots. If you can get his points for 14 or less, that is a must-play. Williams has shot 4-for-14 (28 percent) on three-pointers in two games and has scored six points each game. He is a career 40 percent three-point shooter so be on the lookout for his points to be under nine, where he is due to go over.

Play of the Day

The play of the day is Luka Doncic and it is not close. Take his points at any number under 20. He is going to be on a mission and there is nothing Real Madrid can do about it.