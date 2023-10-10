Mavericks vs Real Madrid Preview: The Dallas overseas preseason tour continues

The Dallas Mavericks hope to get their first win of the preseason as they head to Spain to play Luka Doncic’s former team Real Madrid on Tuesday afternoon. Dallas has yet to notch a preseason win, losing both times to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi. They look to get a win today in front of a Luka-friendly crowd.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid

Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid WHAT: The third Dallas game of the 2023-24 preseason

The third Dallas game of the 2023-24 preseason WHERE: WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain.

WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain. WHEN: 1:45 a.m. CST

1:45 a.m. CST HOW: NBAtv or apparently Bally Sports

Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game with a groin issue that’s causing him enough discomfort to warrant caution. All other Mavericks should be good to go, but at the time of this writing that’s not clear.

Josh Bowe wrote a more detailed preview yesterday which you should check out here. there’s also the betting guide here, if you’re a betting kind of person. Over the weekend we had a roundtable post on what player each writer is most interested in this season.

Thanks for hanging out today. We’ll see what kind of content we come up with in the post game but these day games as pains for folks with day jobs. Go Mavs.