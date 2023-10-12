Texas Legends announce coaching staff for 2023-24 season

The Texas Legends have announced their complete coaching staff for the upcoming season, and there’s a familiar face in the group. The Legends announced their new head coach, Jordan Sears, back in early August, as well as their new GM, Terry Sullivan.

Now they’ve released the names of the whole coaching staff. Returning to the Dallas Mavericks organization is Kaleb Canales, who will be associate head coach. Canales served as an assistant coach in the NBA from 2008-21 with the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers. A native Texan, Canales graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington where he later went on to be an assistant coach. He started as a video intern with Portland in 2005 and eventually worked his way up to assistant coach. In 2012, he was named interim head coach of the team, becoming the first Mexican-American coach in NBA history and at 34, the youngest active head coach in the NBA.

Parker Hines will be assistant coach. Hines played college basketball at Augsburg University before beginning his coaching career in youth sports. In 2016, the Lakeville, MN native joined the San Antonio Spurs where he would spend five seasons, most recently as an assistant coach for their G League affiliate in Austin. He spent the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers as head video coordinator and player development coach.

Former Legends forward Cory Jefferson will join the staff as a coaching associate. Jefferson played seven professional seasons in the NBA, G League, and overseas. The former Baylor Bear was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft. Jefferson was traded on draft night to Brooklyn and went on to play 58 games with the Nets and Phoenix Suns from 2014-16. He was later named an NBA D-League All-Star as a member of the Austin Spurs.

Drew Seifert will also be brought on as a coaching associate. Seifert joins the Legends after spending a season with the Greensboro Swarm as a basketball operations associate. He was also student manager for the Michigan State men’s basketball team.

Jonathon Gryniewicz and Parker Lovett will also be returning in new roles, with Gryniewicz earning a promotion to senior director of basketball operations and Lovett to basketball operations coordinator. Leo Clibanoff makes his professional debut with the Legends as a basketball operations associate. The Legends will have their full medical staff returning, led by head athletic trainer Ashley Rudolph, with Meg Dodge as strength and conditioning coach, and Thomas Suh as assistant trainer.

Related Luka Dončić is the real face of the next generation

“Our staff has been hard at work already and we are excited to see the group come together,” said Sears. “We’ve got a great team of people who are ready to work hard towards our common goals and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the league.”

The Mavericks have a bit of youth movement going on their roster, and those rookies will likely see at least a little time with the Legends. Dallas also needs to hit on a two-way contract player at some point, so having a good staff in the G League is important. The Legends seem to have gathered a good group that’s ready to work.