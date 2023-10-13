Texas Legends announce historic game at Paul Quinn College

The Texas Legends will take on the Austin Spurs in a history-making game. The teams will face off in the Thrivent HBCU Classic on November 4th at Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas. The preseason game will be the first G League game played at a HBCU.

“We are thrilled to host our first Thrivent HBCU Classic at Paul Quinn,” said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. “Our partnership with Paul Quinn and Thrivent continues to grow and strengthen and this is an exciting next step.”

“The event is multi-purpose,” Farmer added. “We’re looking forward to getting our fans a preview of the season while showcasing Paul Quinn’s top-notch facilities, campus, and staff. We get to draw attention to the talent in HBCUs, especially here locally, promote these teams on our stage, and introduce our fans to PQC and ways they can get involved in the Quinnite Nation.”

The Classic is a double-header tipping off at 1:30 p.m., with Paul Quinn women’s basketball hosting Texas Wesleyan, followed by the Legends and Spurs at 4 p.m.

“This is an event we’ve been planning and looking forward to for a few years,” said Liz Mikel, a Thrivent manager of engagement in Texas. “Thrivent and the Legends collectively share a desire to empower the next generation of leaders, and we’re making this happen both through team sports and financial education. The Thrivent HBCU Classic is another example of our collaborative commitment to lifting up the young people in our communities and making a meaningful impact.”

Related How FIBA experience can help the Dallas Mavericks

The fact that this event is being held at Paul Quinn College is reason enough to attend. The court alone is an attraction. Add in a couple of good games of hoops, and it’s a basketball lover’s dream.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and availability will be limited. Both games will also be streamed live on the Urban Edge Networks app.