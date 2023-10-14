Mavericks waive Miles Jr., Walker, and Weiskamp

Roster cuts are underway for the Dallas Mavericks. The team announced Saturday that it waived guard Mike Miles Jr., guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker and wing Joe Wieskamp.

After appearing with the club in Summer League, where he averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, Miles signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on July 14. However, due to an illness, the TCU product didn’t appear in any of Dallas’ overseas preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Real Madrid.

Walker and Weiskamp both signed exhibit-10 contracts with the Mavericks on August 14. Walker appeared in all three preseason games and averaged 5.7 points and 1.7 assists in 8.1 minutes per game. He scored eight points in 12 minutes in Dallas’ preseason opener.

Weiskamp also saw time in all three of the Mavericks’ preseason games, averaging 3.8 minutes. He went scoreless in limited action against Real Madrid and the second game with the Wolves in Abu Dhabi. He was able to score three points in the first preseason game.

Waiving Miles, Walker, and Weiskamp brings the Mavericks’ roster to 18 players. NBA teams were allowed to carry up to 21 players during the offseason. They must cut that number to 15 before the start of the regular season.

Unlike in previous years, teams can have three players on two-way contracts during the regular season, up from two. AJ Lawson is currently the only player with a two-way contract on the roster.