Mavericks sign Taze Moore: Who is he and what do the Mavs see in him?

The Dallas Mavericks announced the signing of yet another guard to their roster Monday Morning, welcoming Taze Moore to the fold, however temporary the assignment to the NBA roster may be.

It’s possible that Moore may be in line for a two-way roster spot after Dallas conveniently opened one of those up over the weekend by waiving TCU product Mike Miles Jr., Jordan Walker and Joe Wieskamp.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Taze Moore. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 16, 2023

So why does his name sound familiar, and who is Taze More, anyway? Let’s find out together, shall we?

To answer the first question, Mavs fans may remember Moore from his five games with the Mavericks in the Summer League this summer, when he averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists and filling a complementary role with the team in Las Vegas.

He was a something of an infatuation among Mavs fans at the time, showing impressive athleticism and moments of promise on offense. He brings something Mavs fans often have noted the Mavs lacking: The Juice.

Taze Moore with a big-time putback



Dallas is making a comeback... watch the final 4 minutes on ESPNU! #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Tx7fr9sivS — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2023

The 6-5, 195-pound guard out of the University of Houston went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played with the Texas Legends in 2022-23. He went for 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game across 39 games in the G League last season.

And, for the record, his first name is pronounced almost like “Ta - Jay,” not like the word “taze.”

Moore’s signing means there are 19 Dallas Mavericks on the training camp roster at the moment. The team has until October 23 to finalize the active roster, with a maximum of 15 players, in addition to three two-way players.

So how could the Mavericks proceed with Moore and their gaggle of guards at the back end of the roster? Since additional terms of the Mavs’ deal with Moore were not disclosed, we’ve got time to speculate a little.

The prevailing thought is that this contract may be an Exhibit 10 deal, one of those deals that’s non-guaranteed and is essentially a mechanism for teams to bring guys in for training camp to compete for a spot. The difference between an Exhibit 10 and a normal non-guaranteed deal is that teams can include an optional bonus in the contract up to $75,000. That bonus is awarded if, after a he is waived, the player spends at least 60 days with a team’s G League affiliate.

So in essence, Moore is likely one of four of the 19 on the training camp roster who are in contention for the three two-way contracts the Mavericks are allowed to hold this season.

Moore spent four seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, during which time he separately broke a tibia and a fibula, resulting in a nearly two-year recovery period.

“I didn’t want to play basketball no more after my last surgery,” Moore told Sports Illustrated in an interview over the summer. “The coach kind of took me into the gym and made me do a lot of form shooting in the chair until I wanted to be there. And then it just kind of got back to me.”

He played his final college season in 2021-22 at the University of Houston, when he scored a little over 10 points, got nearly five rebounds and handed out nearly three assists per game. Moore earned American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team honors and was named the Great Clips Slam Dunk Champion that year, too.

“I’m a defensive guy, but when I was at Bakersfield, I kind of had a team where I had to be an offensive threat and things like that,” Moore told SI. “So I can just be anything you want me to be. I can score. If you need me to score, I score. If you don’t, I won’t.”

Dallas opens the season against hated Spurs in San Antonio on October 25. Will Taze Moore still be with the organization by then?