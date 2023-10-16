Luka Doncic has mild calf strain, will miss last preseason game

Luka Doncic has a mild calf strain and will miss the final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd revealed after Mavericks practice on Monday.

Doncic originally injured his calf during a practice just before the team’s matchup against Real Madrid in Spain last week. Despite the injury, Doncic was able to still start and play the first five minutes of the game, before being pulled to manage the injury. The team had a required three-day layoff after the game was over, with Monday being the first day the team could practice and give an update.

Kidd said Doncic had an MRI when the Mavericks returned to Dallas to reveal the results and he’ll be reevaluated at the end of the week. Doncic was limited to light shooting and work on the bicycle on Monday, Kidd said.

In better news, Kidd confirmed that Kyrie Irving had a full practice on Monday, his first full practice since injuring his groin the caused him to miss the previous two preseason games. No update on if Irving will play on Friday, as Kidd said the team wanted to see how Irving responds to the full practice.

Dallas is currently winless in the preseason at 0-3, but plays the Pistons in Dallas on Friday to wrap up the preseason schedule. The regular season begins Oct. 25 against the San Antonio Spurs. That gives Doncic a little over a week to be ready for the regular season.