Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Preseason Contest

The Mavericks are gearing up for their final preseason game before the regular season begins in five days. Luka Doncic is out, Kyrie Irving is potentially in, and the Mavericks are searching for their first win in four exhibitions. With Detroit on a back-to-back, this might be one of the ugliest games ever bet on.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Preseason 2023-2024

Date and Time: Friday, October 20th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Odds

Spread: Dallas -5 (-110)

O/U 223

Mavs ML: -192

Odds up to date as of 12:30 PM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks are not winning this game by more than five points. If Detroit’s main players play this could be a straight-up loss. If they don’t, we have seen how Dallas’ end-of-the-bench guys have handled games in the preseason. It is going to be close and Detroit could win outright if Dallas rests Jaden Hardy and Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic already out. Take Detroit at +5.

Player Props

There are no player props at the time of writing. The ones to look out for are Josh Green and Jalen Duren or Marvin Bagley if they play. Josh Green will get an increased role in creation with Dallas’ premier guards out or limited. Bagley and Duren will feast against a Dallas front line that fouls a lot and has struggled for years against bigger players. If Green’s points are under ten, take them. The same goes for Bagley and Duren.

Play of the Day

The play of the day is Detroit moneyline at +160. The Mavericks cannot be trusted to win a game like this and because Detroit has a lot of young talent, their rotation guys will have a better shot of logging minutes than Dallas’. There will be overreactions after a winless preseason, but at least there is a chance to make money off of the Mavericks’ woes.