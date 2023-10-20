Mavericks vs Pistons Preview: The last preseason game

The Dallas Mavericks (0-3) play host to the Detroit Pistons (2-1) in the final preseason game for both teams before the start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. It will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest.

The Mavericks are still looking for a preseason win after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves twice in the Abu Dhabi games, then falling to Real Madrid. The Mavericks have not played a game since last Tuesday. The Pistons are riding high, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder twice after having fallen to the Phoenix Suns in overtime. Let’s get to the important stuff:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

WHAT: The final game of the 2023-24 preseason

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:00 pm CST

HOW: Bally Sports

On the injury front, Luka Doncic is no suiting up for precautionary reasons. Kyrie Irving will likely play just a smattering of minutes. There are questions about Jaden Hardy as well. Detroit played Oklahoma City last night, so it stands to reason they’ll be without a fair number of players (though I cannot find any at the moment, can’t wait for the official NBA Injury report site to work again). Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanovic missed last night’s game.

We’ll be back after the game with a recap, a stats-to-know post, perhaps the quoteboard, the podcasts, and everything else we try to do every game.

