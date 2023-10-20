Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 114-104 victory against the Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-104 in their final preseason game. The Mavericks were incredibly crisp offensively despite missing Luka Doncic. Josh Green and rookie Dereck Lively were incredible and the Mavericks led for virtually the entire game. Here are the stats to know.

14: Points scored by Dereck Lively

Lively was 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He made a push shot and a hook shot, in addition to several finishes at the rim. Lively is going to start for the Mavericks and he looked ready for the job in the Mavericks dress rehearsal game.

22: Points scored by Josh Green

Green may or may not start but he certainly looked deserving of the role tonight. He made 4-of-5 threes and brought a ridiculous amount of energy. Green enjoys the free-flowing game that the Mavericks played today.

Whether or not he starts, Green is an incredibly important part of the Mavericks lineup and it was good to see him succeed.

42.5: Percent the Mavericks shot from three

The Mavericks were 17-for-40 from the three-point-line. This team simply has to shoot well to win, and it is a good sign that they are doing so heading into the regular season.

Overall, the preseason may not matter much, but it is much better to win than lose.

