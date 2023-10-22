Mavericks convert Dexter Dennis and Greg Brown III to two-way contracts

The Dallas Mavericks have finalized their roster ahead of the regular season opener on Wednesday. Saturday, the team announced the conversion of guard Dexter Dennis and forward Greg Brown III to two-way contracts.

Dennis went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M. He played for the Orlando Magic during Summer League in July, averaging nine points and three rebounds in four games, before making his way onto the Mavericks’ training camp roster. He appeared in all four of Dallas’ preseason games and averaged 3.5 points and one rebound in 9.6 minutes per game.

Brown previously spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021 after playing one season with the University of Texas. He appeared in 64 games with the Blazers and averaged four points, 2.4 rebounds and 11.5 minutes. He appeared in two of the Mavericks’ four preseason games, averaging two points, 3.5 rebounds and one block in 9.8 minutes.

Dallas’ roster now stands at 18 players. Brown, Dennis and AJ Lawson have two-way contracts. NBA teams can carry three two-way players on their roster this season.

Dennis will wear No. 17, and Brown will wear No. 13 for Dallas.