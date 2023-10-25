Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: Opening night for Dallas and San Antonio

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in a nationally televised game on ESPN at 8:30 pm. It’s the first game for both teams and the first look for Dallas Mavericks fans against the number one overall draft pick in this past June’s draft, Victor Wembanyama. This is the first game of the season for both teams and it’s a much anticipated matchup of the two most heralded overseas players to come to the NBA in the past two decades (assuming Luka Dončić plays). Let’s get to the key things to know:

On the injury front, the Mavericks have been cagey about Luka Doncic’s availability. He’s listed as questionable on the injury report as of this writing but we’ll all know soon enough. Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell are on the report but are listed as probable. On the Spurs’ side of things, Zach Collins is listed as questionable as well.

Josh wrote the longer game preview last night, in case you missed it. He also wrote a very good piece on the Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving combo. There’s also the betting piece we do for most games. Am I concerned that Jason Kidd is just 1-6 in season openers? Yes I am. Last there’s our season record prediction round table.

After the game we'll have the usual host of things, plus any thing extra I can cajole the staff to do.