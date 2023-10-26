Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 126-119 victory over the Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 126-119 to open their season with a victory. This game of course marked the debut of the Spurs newest all world big man, Victor Wembanyama. Fortunately, the Mavericks have their own new big man, Dereck Lively II, and he was the best rookie on the floor tonight.

The Spurs got off to a roaring start, due in large part to the Mavericks curious decision to start Maxi Kleber and Derek Jones Jr. Kleber struggled early but did have at least some positive contributions later. Jones struggled and allowed Wembanyama freedom to roam throughout the game. The Mavericks adjusted and were able to find a way to win. Here are the stats to know.

58: Combined points, rebounds, assists and steals for Luka Doncic

As is so often the case, everything about this game revolved around Doncic’s brilliance. The Mavericks made a concerted effort to push the pace and Doncic was a surprisingly large part of it. He gave up the ball a little more than is usual early, but he still finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

Doncic has nights where his numbers make it look like he impacted the game more than he did. This was not one of those nights. Doncic was absolutely brilliant, and the Mavericks needed every bit of that brilliance.

16 and 10: Points and rebounds for Dereck Lively II

Lively was truly brilliant. He was an unexpected non-starter, but he certainly played well enough to earn a start in game two. He did an excellent job of taking advantage of the looks that Doncic creates by making 7-of-8 attempts from the floor, including a nifty touch reverse layup that I’m not sure any Maverick center in history would have made.

Lively was credited with one block, but that undersells his defensive contributions as well. The Spurs’ offense was noticeably gummier when Lively was in the game. Fantastic first game from the big fella.

17: Points from Grant Williams

In the spirit of full disclosure, I am lower on Williams than most Mavericks fans. Williams struggled in the first quarter, but he was brilliant after that. He did a great job defending Wembenyama and drew multiple fouls. He also went 4-of-8 from three. This was exactly how the Mavericks planned for him to play when they signed him.

11: Total minutes played by Dante Exum, Seth Curry, Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell

Minutes were hard to come by for the Mavericks’ guards outside of Doncic, Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. If this game was a blueprint for how the Mavericks want to play, the Hardy party may be delayed. There are probably 11 more minutes to be had, as Jones could potentially be removed from the rotation, but that is not many minutes to distribute among these players.

Powell not playing at all was a bit of a surprise. Kleber will need more rest and Lively will likely battle foul trouble. Powell will get minutes, but it appears they will be much less of a priority than they have been in the past.

Overall, the Mavericks got the win and basketball is back. What more could we ask for?

