Podcast: Dallas Mavericks beat San Antonio Spurs, 126-119

By now you surely know the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the opening night game, 126-119. You also know that Luka Doncic had a triple double and you probably read about Dereck Lively’s amazing game.

But have you heard about it yet? Have you listened to Josh Bowe and I sound as delighted as we've been since draft week? Well we talk about it below on our YouTube channel. Suffice it to say, we kick off with Lively discussion and then talk about Luka Doncic's perfomance.

We round out the show with a whole bunch of praise for everything else involved in the game, from Grant Williams contributions, to Kyrie Irving’s clutch play despite his shot not falling. And yes, we joke about Jason Kidd yelling ICE like he’s Tom Thibodeau from year’s gone by. This was a great way to start the season and if you happened to stumble here by search, click around the site to see what else we’ve written. There’s a lot of game day content. We hope you enjoy the show!

