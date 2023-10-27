Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Home Opener

After prevailing in San Antonio on Wednesday Night and capturing their first season-opening win under Jason Kidd, can the Dallas Mavericks take another step towards a fast start with a victory in their home opener versus the Brooklyn Nets? Where is the betting value hiding in this matchup?

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season Opener 2023-2024

Date and Time: Friday, October 27th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Odds

Spread: Dallas -6 (-110)

O/U 228.5

Mavs ML: -225

Odds up to date as of 1:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks host the Nets in a game that features some familiar faces as Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie return to Dallas. We learned quite a bit in the win over San Antonio about how much Dallas will need to rely on their rookie Center Dereck Lively II in order to stay competitive and close out tight contests. Brooklyn fell at home 114-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that saw microwave bench scorer Cam Thomas score 36 in the loss. Expect Thomas to be a focus on the Dallas defense when he is on the floor and allow Dallas to build a lead against a team sorting out new roles on the fly. While I will not hesitate to recommend betting against the Mavericks in future games, this is not the time for that. Take the Mavericks -6 (-110) to cover the spread in the home opener.

Player Props

Several player props are noteworthy in this now starting with a very reasonable 13.5 points for Spencer Dinwiddie. We know how much he enjoyed beating the Nets while with the Mavericks so it is not a stretch to believe he wants to put on a good showing in Dallas - take the over. Dereck Lively II over 6.5 boards should also be a winner given what he showed in the opener.

Play of the Day

Grant Williams showed off his three-point shot against the Spurs and seeing his line here at over 1.5 3P made (-155) feels like a slam dunk. In a game that will see his predecessor at the power forward position return to Dallas, look for Williams to get plenty of chances from downtown to get the two we need for another Play of the Day winner.