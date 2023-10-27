Mavericks vs Nets Preview: Dallas hosts Brooklyn in season home opener

The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on Friday night in their first home game of the season. The return of former Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie will be aired on Bally Sports Southwest at 7:30 pm. It should be great watching Luka Doncic match up against two old friends and we should all expect at least a tribute video for Finney-Smith, who was a stalwart part of the Dallas teams since he joined the Mavericks as an undrafted free agent. Let’s get to the important things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets WHAT: The first home game of the 2023-24 season for Dallas

The first home game of the 2023-24 season for Dallas WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

As of this writing, Dallas has no major players on the injury report (all three two way players are on assignment). Meanwhile, the Nets are without Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson is listed as questionable. Johnson went off in the season opener so while he’s considered a game-time decision this evening, I have a feeling he will play.

With Claxton out, expect the Mavericks to attack the rim relentlessly. Ben Simmons is one of the few guys to have ever guarded Luka Doncic successfully, but with the Nets lack of size in the paint this game, they may want him as more of a help defender. The Nets do have a variety of rangy, wing guys, including the amazing Mikal Bridges, but hopefully, the Mavericks put the Nets on their heels early and never look back.

If you missed any of our other coverage, there’s a better, deeper preview that went up last night. We also have the betting post for the day as well.

The staff went nuts after the first game because we’re all excited. But with the Texas Rangers in the World series, I told the fans of the team on our staff to go watch that game. That means you’ll get another recap from me (and two podcasts) while Matthew will get the numbers to know stuff.

Thanks for hanging out!