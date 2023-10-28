Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 125-120 win over the Nets

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 125-120. The Nets were missing Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson so the score should not have been this close. But Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie were making emotional returns, and the Nets looked like the better team for much of the night. Then Luka Doncic reminded everyone why he is who he is. Here are the stats to know.

49: Points scored by Luka Doncic

Doncic also chipped in 10 rebounds and seven assists with no turnovers. Most importantly he went scoring supernova late in the game, making three after three after three. His dominance culminated with a jump hook, banked in three from the right wing.

It is concerning that the Mavericks needed this effort from Doncic, but comforting that he is still able to provide it. Doncic struggled early defensively, but he used his improved fitness to be better defensively late. Overall, this was one of the best games of his young but storied career.

17: Minutes for Dereck Lively

Lively is too good for this to happen. Dwight Powell was also good in his minutes, but the Mavericks are a different team with Lively’s vertical gravity and defensive presence. The Mavericks simply have to play him more, especially when he avoids fouls like he did today.

23: Points scored by Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie was very good in this game, including making 6-of-12 three pointers. Dinwiddie shot threes much, much better in his time in Dallas, than he had at any other time in his career. He apparently just loves to shoot in Dallas.

0: Games the Mavericks are on pace to lose this season.

82-0 remains possible and that means that it was a good night.

