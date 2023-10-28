Podcast: Dallas Mavericks survive Brooklyn Nets, 125-120

The Dallas Mavericks won another barn burner of a game, out gunning the Brooklyn Nets, 125-120. Luka Doncic lost his mind from three, hitting 9 of 14 from deep en route to a 49 point explosion to pair with his 10 rebounds and seven helpers. We talk about that and more on the recap podcast, Pod Mavericks: After Dark.

Luka’s the main highlight of the night because the Mavericks needed Doncic to be Superman in order to defeat a Nets team that was missing two starters. You may have read about that already here in our post-game recap.

We’d really appreciate if you could subscribe to our YouTube page. We do live shows once a week and I hold a live show you can join!

After Doncic... the team was bad to mixed (at best) in terms of results. Dallas needs to play better defense across the board and it would be ideal if other players could hit the occasional shot. Dereck Lively’s long absence was one pain point for our show. Tim Hardaway’s continued bricklaying outside of the first quarters of games is another. It’s funny, this is a game where we try very hard to be happy, because winning is important. But the process for the Mavericks is concerning and Josh and I can’t help but see challenges ahead. Still though, a win is a win! Enjoy the show.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.