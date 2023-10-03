Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Training Camp Edition

The Roundup comes out of a summer of hibernation to embrace the wellspring of hope and renewal that is another season of NBA basketball featuring our hometown Dallas Mavericks.

Let’s start with a couple of glimpses of action from camp including a dribbling clinic from Luka Doncic.

Hear Kyrie Irving explain why he signed with Dallas in this extended interview.

The post-Irving trade struggles had little to do with the Mavs' starting backcourt chemistry and everything to do with the supporting cast - which underwent an overhaul in the offseason. Here’s one YouTuber’s take on why there is reason to hope for a better outcome this season.

If Richaun Holmes can return to something close to his 2019-2021 form, fans of the Dallas Mavericks are in for a treat. We know he wants to start but my hope is that he becomes a lob threat versus second units.

Fun compilations like this one are worth a few minutes of your time as they bring back memories. Case in point: when was the last time you thought of Roger Mason?

Yes, Embiid has his MVP but the prospects of Philly finding their way to the finals amid the Harden drama feel farfetched. We may have already seen the window close on The Process. This video is not for the faint of heart and should serve as a cautionary tale for NBA decision makers.

The NBA is running out of time to implement the four-point line so that Gregg Popovich can finally get his wish and see the circus manifest in all its wacky glory.

It is time to check in with Kirk Henderson as training camp ramps up and preseason games grow ever closer.

If this last video does not evoke a twinge of joy from your core, the RoundUp is at a loss for what would.