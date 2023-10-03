Report: Former Mav Reggie Bullock Plans To Sign with the Rockets

Former Mavs forward Reggie Bullock plans to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move will complete the NBA Texas Three-Step for the 10-year veteran, as he will have been moved from Dallas, to San Antonio and now to Houston in just over four months.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the deal was for one year, but other terms of the deal were not disclosed as of Tuesday.

Bullock, now 32, was part of the three-team deal that brought forward Grant Williams to the Mavs in July. That trade also included an unprotected pick swap between Dallas and San Antonio all the way out in 2030.

Bullock was in the final year of a three-year deal and would have cost the Spurs $10.5 million this season. After the Spurs bought that contract out, he would have been free to sign with any team not named the Dallas Mavericks, but it appears his mind is made up. The Athletic also first reported the buyout.

Bullock spent two seasons in a Mavericks uniform and averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting .405 from the floor and .370 from deep in 146 games. For all of Mavs’ fans hand-wringing about his role and accuracy from deep throughout his short tenure with the team, he made an unforgettable impact during Dallas’ improbable run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

He and another former Mav, Dorian Finney-Smith, defensively disrupted the backcourts of both the Utah Jazz, then featuring Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, and the Phoenix Suns, then featuring Chris Paul and Devin Booker, to help the Mavs go on that run. In the 18-game trek to the WCF, Bullock stepped his game up and averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.7 percent from three on seven attempts per game. He logged over 700 minutes that postseason.