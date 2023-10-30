Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks are currently undefeated and looking to stay that way on the road in Memphis. The Grizzlies are on the opposite end of the spectrum and are looking for their first win of the season. Here’s what you need to know about betting on this game.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, October 30th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -2.5 (-108)

O/U 228

Mavs ML: -135

Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks have dominated the matchup against Memphis since Ja Morant was drafted. Luka Doncic is 8-3 against Memphis in his career with an average margin of victory close to 18 points, per statmuse. Memphis is depleted and Dallas has no one on the injury report, this should be a sizeable win for Dallas. Take the Mavericks -2.5.

Player Props

Jaren Jackson Jr. under 25.5 pts+reb (-105)

Grant Williams under 8.5 points (-115)

Jackson has a bad matchup against Dallas. He has only gone over this line four out of the ten times he’s played the Mavericks and one of the three times he has faced Grant Williams, who will most likely match up with him. Williams is great against bigger forwards and Jackson is not a great rebounder for his size. With the additional potential for a blowout, this is a good spot to take his under.

8 of Williams’ 15 highest-scoring games last season came against teams in the bottom half of the league at defending the corner three. Through two games, he went over this line against San Antonio who is third-worst, and under against Brooklyn who is 10th-best. Memphis currently ranks seventh in defending corner threes, so Williams’ under is in a favorable spot today.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 17.5 reb+ast (+100)

This is excellent value for Doncic. He went over in Dallas’ first game this year and had 17 in game two. He has been great against Memphis in the past. With Steven Adams done for the year and Ja Morant out due to suspension, Doncic has plenty of rebound opportunities. With Doncic’s ridiculous 46% assist percentage, there should be plenty of assist opportunities as well.