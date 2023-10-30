Mavericks vs Grizzlies Preview: Dallas hits the road for a division matchup against Memphis

The Dallas Mavericks (2-0) hit the road for the second time in the 2023-24, this time to face the Memphis Grizzlies (3-0) on their home floor in a match-up of division opponents. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest at 7:00. An earlier start time is a welcome sight, but it’s a shame the game will be without many key players. Let’s get to the important things:

On the injury front, Kyrie Irving is out with a foot sprain. It’s a bit unsettling, as this is the same foot which gave Irving problems in the latter half of last season. The only other Mavericks out are playing with the G-League as part of their two-way contract.

On the Memphis side of things, Ja Morant is out serving his suspension, though he might be on the bench tonight. Steven Adams was recently ruled out for the season with a right knee injury. Brandon Clarke is still out recovering from last season’s torn Achilles. Luke Kennard is out with a concussion and Santi Aldama is out with an ankle injury. Memphis is short-handed to say the least.

Jordan wrote a longer preview last night before we knew the Kyrie news. There’s the betting post as well, though with the injury news to Irving I suspect things swung in favor of Memphis. David graded the Mavericks’ first week of play this morning, in case you missed it.

I’ll be back after the game with another stirring recap. We might have a few other posts as well, but who knows. Sometimes these games are boring. Hopefully Dallas gets an easy win tonight.