Podcast: Dallas Mavericks outscore Memphis Grizzlies, 125-110

The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) beat the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) on the road Monday night. Luka Doncic played out of his mind when Dallas needed it, notching 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. We talk about it in our regular postgame recap show below!

Josh and I talk about the game, Bally Sports wouldn’t work for the first half but he did manage to catch the second. We each rave about Luka Doncic’s performance, discuss the ups of Tim Hardaway, and the Derrick Jones Jr. of it all. I recapped the game in written form here, if you happened to miss it.

After a short break where I make the usual plea to LIKE the post and SUBSCRIBE to the show, we talk about Lively’s foul troubles and Jaden Hardy’s rough debut. There’s a lot to build off from this game, but it’s frankly nice to get a win and go up 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2004-05! This is a shorter show, we didn’t want to beat a dead horse. Winning is good, there were a few things to learn, and it’s on to Chicago to face the Bulls on Wednesday night.

