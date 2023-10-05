Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview: The Abu Dhabi Games, Part 1

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road for the first game of their preseason schedule, matching up Thursday morning against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But this isn’t just any pre-season game, it’s the first in a pair of contests between the two teams in the Abu Dhabi Games. Here are the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves WHAT: The first Dallas game of the 2023-24 presason

The first Dallas game of the 2023-24 presason WHERE: Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi WHEN: 11:00 a.m. CST

11:00 a.m. CST HOW: NBAtv or Mavs.com

As is tradition here at Mavs Moneyball, we have our game day threads where our commenters can chat to their heart’s content about the game at hand. How many are able to watch an 11 am weekday game might be up in the air, but if you want to talk Mavs basketball, here’s the place to do it.

There’s a lot on the site in the past few days, but most important to this game is the deeper preview turned in by new contributor Isaac. If you missed it, head over there and give it a read. Xavier also turned in a bit of a negative Nancy post on his win total prediction for the Mavericks, but at least he makes a decent case :). There’s also Josh and I’s podcast if you’re checking this out early enough in the morning and want some background noise.

Thanks for hanging out. I intend to write a game recap, but it is a work day. We’ll see what other things we can manage to get up the next few days as well. Thanks for hanging out on Mavs Moneyball, we’re glad you’re here.