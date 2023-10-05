Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the 111-99 Dallas Mavericks loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, 111-99. But you knew that already because you read the recap of the game right here, right? But as is our tradition here, there’s more than just the instant recap, there are numbers which helped determine the game.

There’s a lot to clean up from that game, since Dallas got down early and never really recovered, but there’s a lot to like about the game as well. Let’s take a look at some of the defining figures.

60 to 36: A points in the paint comparison

Any time a team gets down 22-5 in the opening minutes, there’s going to be some kind of disparity. And while the Mavericks did get out shot from three early, those numbers normalized over the game. What didn’t change was the points in the paint difference, where the Mavericks got whacked by 24 points. Some of that is second chance points, where the Mavericks were outscored 21 to 8. They have to do better at both protecting the paint and securing rebounds. Long time Mavericks fans are familiar with these challenges.

30: Free throw attempts

Led by second-year guard Jaden Hardy’s eight attempts, the Mavericks got to the line with ease again. Attack the rim, get to the line, sometimes basketball is pretty straightforward. However, once again they couldn’t actually make the free throws, hitting just 17 of those 30 chances, an ugly 56.7%. This was a problem last season too.

37%: Team field goal percentage for the Mavericks

It’s safe to say the Mavericks didn’t help themselves at all this game with the aforementioned rough defense and poor free throw shooting. But adding insult to injury is the really ugly shooting overall. The Mavericks didn’t have a field goal until the 6 minute mark of the first quarter and lay ups and threes refused to fall. It’s a direct thing but Dallas can’t do all three of these things and hope to win. Sometimes there’s just a lid on the basket and you have to move on to the next game.

The Mavericks play these same Timberwolves Saturday, so we’ll see if they can right the ship any.