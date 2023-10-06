Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves preseason contest

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timbewolves in the second of two preseason contests in Abu Dhabi. The official game preview is right here, but we’re here to talk to those very special people who are considering betting on a preseason game and what those odds say about what might happen in the game.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Preseason 2023-2024

Date and Time: Saturday, October 6th, 2023; 11:00 AM CST

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +1.5 (-115)

O/U 221.5

Mavs ML: –105

Odds up to date as of 3:00 PM CST from DraftKings

Is betting on a preseason game overseas insane? Yes. But just like you need to stretch before playing a game you need some warm-up bets to get the blood flowing before the regular season starts. This is not a game that Dallas is going to win. They are trying different lineups, playing their starters only one half, and have minimal experience together. However, both teams shot under 45 percent on Thursday and the total still came out to 210. Expecting a little more shotmaking and a possible return of Anthony Edwards, take the over on 221.5 points.

Player Props

Because this is a preseason game, there are no player props at the time of writing. However, if they do start to crop up into the night and Saturday morning, I would look straight at Luka Doncic. If you can get his points for anything less than 17 or 18, take it. Doncic was the best first quarter scorer in the league last season and just had 25 in the first half on Thursday. Naz Reid and Jaden Hardy are two other guys who have value in taking their points if they are around seven and 13, respectively. Reid played 18 minutes and had 14 shots in the first meeting while Hardy played 20 minutes and had 10 shots. They’re both potent scorers and seeing as though they’ll be up against bench players, it is a good spot for them to score.

Play of the Day

The play of the day is taking any starter on either team (outside of Doncic) to go under their points if the line is too high. For example, if Kyrie Irving had a line of 14.5 points, that would be a good under since this implies a 30-point game with full minutes. The starters are only playing 15 to 20 minutes so if someone gets a points line that is over half of their average, take the under.